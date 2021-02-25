How Many U.S. Deaths are Caused by Poverty, Lack of Education, and Other Social Factors?

Stephan: As I listened to the discussion in the Congress on C-Span, MSNBC, and CNN concerning raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, I was struck by how the whole business was couched in the abstract. What does $15 a hour really mean in a living human's life, a family's?
Well for starters $15 an hour is $600 a week, or $31,200 a year. But then, of course, there is federal income tax, Social Security deduction and medicare dues, which would leave you with $25,729.85. There may also be state tax, and then there is rent, food, electricity, water, and if you have children, well... like 40% of American families you couldn't write a $400 check in a crisis because you have no reserves you live paycheck to paycheck. And just to be clear, many of the people at this income level are the one's on the front line of dealing with this pandemic.
As I was doing this research an old friend sent me an email with this paper. It is 10 years old, but the reality it describes has actually gotten worse, much worse, particularly in the last four years, and most notably the last year. But this paper makes the point that I came away with. Given the level of poverty in the U.S., the lack of educational opportunities, our absurd healthcare system, our growing racial animosity, police violence against people of color, for many Americans we are in many ways more like a third-world country than the highly developed exceptional nation we tell ourselves we are. Am I exaggerating? Let's look at some actual facts
How researchers classify and quantify causes of death across a population has evolved in recent decades. In addition to long-recognized physiological causes such as heart attack and cancer, the role of behavioral factors—including smoking, dietary patterns and inactivity—began to be quantified in the 1990s.
More recent research has begun to look at the contribution of social factors to U.S. mortality. In the first comprehensive analysis of such studies, researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health found that poverty, low levels of education, poor social support and other social factors contribute about as many deaths in the U.S. as such familiar causes as heart attacks, strokes and lung cancer.
The research team, led by Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, chair of Epidemiology, estimated the number of U.S. deaths attributable to social factors using a systematic review of the available literature combined with vital statistics data. They conducted a MEDLINE search for all English-language articles published between […]
I am not ashamed to say that I make less than $1000 per month. The reason is that I entered the Social Security system at the lowest possible level because I was disabled. I would think that a disabled person should get more help because they have higher medical bills. I only survive as a “lacto-vegetarian” and only eat organic vegetables many (at least 50%) of which are produced in my own organic garden. I only eat yogurt which is what makes me “lacto-vegetarian” and that is for some protein content in such products. My store bought products are very expensive because the cost of organic vegetable products are so high. I do think all food should should be organically grown for the health of our society.
A fellow Washingtonian, Dr Stephen Bezruchka, and ER doc with a good math head that has long connected the health costs to the population of inequality. Just google: stephen bezruchka uw population health to see the roots of population health and the new UW Hans Rosling Center there.
You and he are allies Stephan on the Wellness angle, and Dr. Bezruchka, as are the Nordic countries, who are especially keen on the mother support angle, of creating generous loving humans, as opposed to needy customers.
And a little segue from the ever-posting Rev. Dean, I too live below taxable level; for when I received my honorable discharge as Conscientious Objector from the Navy the CO of a different rank said; “You will just go out and pay for another seaman to be in your place.” and I replied, “No Sir, I will not.” and have not. Karma is deeds. It is done with hands, feats, and money. When we all see we are our actions and honor our fellow lives. . . Dr. Bezruchka’s beneficent vision will sweeten all our lives.