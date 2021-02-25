How Many U.S. Deaths are Caused by Poverty, Lack of Education, and Other Social Factors?

Stephan: As I listened to the discussion in the Congress on C-Span, MSNBC, and CNN concerning raising the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, I was struck by how the whole business was couched in the abstract. What does $15 a hour really mean in a living human's life, a family's? Well for starters $15 an hour is $600 a week, or $31,200 a year. But then, of course, there is federal income tax, Social Security deduction and medicare dues, which would leave you with $25,729.85. There may also be state tax, and then there is rent, food, electricity, water, and if you have children, well... like 40% of American families you couldn't write a $400 check in a crisis because you have no reserves you live paycheck to paycheck. And just to be clear, many of the people at this income level are the one's on the front line of dealing with this pandemic. As I was doing this research an old friend sent me an email with this paper. It is 10 years old, but the reality it describes has actually gotten worse, much worse, particularly in the last four years, and most notably the last year. But this paper makes the point that I came away with. Given the level of poverty in the U.S., the lack of educational opportunities, our absurd healthcare system, our growing racial animosity, police violence against people of color, for many Americans we are in many ways more like a third-world country than the highly developed exceptional nation we tell ourselves we are. Am I exaggerating? Let's look at some actual facts

How researchers classify and quantify causes of death across a population has evolved in recent decades. In addition to long-recognized physiological causes such as heart attack and cancer, the role of behavioral factors—including smoking, dietary patterns and inactivity—began to be quantified in the 1990s.

More recent research has begun to look at the contribution of social factors to U.S. mortality. In the first comprehensive analysis of such studies, researchers at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health found that poverty, low levels of education, poor social support and other social factors contribute about as many deaths in the U.S. as such familiar causes as heart attacks, strokes and lung cancer.

The research team, led by Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, chair of Epidemiology, estimated the number of U.S. deaths attributable to social factors using a systematic review of the available literature combined with vital statistics data. They conducted a MEDLINE search for all English-language articles published between […]