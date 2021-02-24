‘Wear Your Damn Masks, Please,’ Says Rep. Pocan After NIH Director Ties Politicization to ‘Tens of Thousands’ of US Deaths

Stephan: Thousands of us, tens of thousands of us, died as a result of deliberate calculated disinformation spread by Trump, the Republicans in Congress and the Rightwing media fantasy machine. When I think of those deaths I remember that most of the dead Americans were part of a social node of family and friends, four, five, six, 10 men, women, and children those dead left behind whose lives are forever changed.

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached the half-million mark, one of the nation’s top doctors on Sunday tied the politicization of mask-wearing—for which former President Donald Trump and various other Republicans have been widely criticized—to “tens of thousands” of deaths nationwide.

“The evidence was pretty compelling by last March or April that uniform wearing of masks would reduce transmission of this disease. And yet, with a variety of messages through a variety of sources, mask-wearing became a statement about your political party or an invasion of your personal freedom,” National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told “Axios on HBO.”

“A mask is nothing more than a life-saving medical device, and yet it got categorized in all sorts of other ways that were not factual, not scientific, and, frankly, dangerous,” he said. “And I think you could make a case that tens of thousands of people died as a result.”

While in office, Trump at times mocked mask-wearing and refused to don one himself despite expert conclusions that face coverings and social distancing could save many lives. As president, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalized in early October, but eventually recovered; […]