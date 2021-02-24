Live updates: Half a million people should not have died in a country as ‘rich and sophisticated’ as the U.S., says Fauci

Stephan: I listened and watched President Biden's moving remembrance of the hundreds of thousands who have died from this pandemic. A crisis so badly handled by the Trump administration that we have 4.23% of the world's population and 25% of those who died from this pandemic. And, as Anthony Fauci has stated explicitly 10s of thousands of those deaths are be directly attributed to the Republican politicization of the government policies to deal with the pandemic. Donald Trump and the Republican Party are guilty of mass murder; it is that simple.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference at the White House Jan. 21, 2021. Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Half a million people in the United States should not have died from the coronavirus pandemic in one of the world’s richest and most sophisticated countries, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said amid ceremonies marking half a million dead from the coronavirus pandemic.

In remarks to Reuters on Monday, Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the death toll of 500,000 “stunning” and said that “intense” political divisiveness contributed to the nation’s poor handling of the pandemic.

“This is the worst thing that’s happened to this country with regard to the health of the nation in over 100 years,” he said.Here are some significant developments: