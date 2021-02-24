500,000 dead Americans: One year of COVID exposes the rot of GOP ideology

Stephan: The united States is faced with an existential crisis, even larger than the Covid-19 pandemic, indeed, the pandemic is part of this larger trend -- climate change. What we have seen in the past month alone is that the Republican ideology is simply inadequate to deal with this challenge to human civilization in the United States. And yet about a third of the American population simply does not seem capable of recognizing the facts of that reality.

The U.S. is expected to cross a grim milestone on Monday that was unimagined by even the worst projections from the beginning of the pandemic nearly one year ago: Half a million dead from COVID-19. And those are just the direct deaths from recorded instances of the disease. Excess mortality rates show that for every two official COVID-19 deaths, there’s another excess death, likely due to myriad related causes, from increased rates of poverty to strains on the health care system to undiagnosed cases. What is clear, however, is that the past year has exposed the rot of GOP ideology that led to such excess death and despair.

While Republicans love to quibble to muddy the waters around pandemic failure assessment, there is no denying that Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus — do as little as possible, push for premature re-openings, hide the evidence by discouraging testing — led to hundreds of thousands more dead Americans than we would have seen under a […]