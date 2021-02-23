Why Republicans are keeping Trump’s Big Lie alive

Stephan: Democracies only work when everyone agrees that democracy is the road they choose to travel. We are now facing a situation where that is no longer the case. The only thing that is going to change this is the American voters voting en masse and making it clear by their choices that they want democracy. Texas made a different choice and you can see what has happened there.

Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Donald Trump

Donald Trump may be spending his post-presidency golfing at Mar-a -Lago but he remains front and center in the hearts and minds of millions of Republican voters, as evidenced by the 46% who said in a new Suffolk University/ USA Today poll released over the weekend that they would join a Trump Party if he decided to split off from the GOP. A whopping 80% of Republican respondents said they support punishing any Republicans in Congress who voted for Trump’s impeachment. He is still their Dear Leader even in exile.

So the GOP still has a Trump problem. If it loses 20-30% of its voters, it will prove difficult to win any elections whether it’s called the Trump Patriot Party or the plain old GOP. That is because the polarization that powers the extreme right-wing under Trump depends upon having every last self-identified Republican vote their way. There are no more crossovers when it comes to Donald Trump.

This is the dilemma now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finds himself trying to navigate as he tries […]