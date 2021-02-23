The Redistricting Landscape, 2021–22

Stephan: This is one of the most important articles I will publish this year. We, in the United States, have reached a crossroads. We have one party, the Democrats who may be flawed by occasional bouts of human greed, stupidity, and incompetence, as all political parties experience, but that remains deeply committed to democracy. And another party, the Republicans, who have become a White supremacy christofascist anti-democratic cult defined by its corruption, incompetence -- just look at Texas -- outright criminality, and committed to destroying our democracy. How our future is going to go as a country is largely going to be determined by the coming redistricting of congressional districts This is the best article I have read on this subject, and I urge you to read it, and make it clear to your local leaders that you are committed to the protection of democracy, and that everyone regardless of race, gender, or wealth should not only be allowed to vote but that we should make it easy to do so, and we should encourage every voter to understand the importance of doing so.

Under the best of circumstances, the redrawing of legislative and congressional districts every 10 years is a fraught and abuse-prone process. But the next round of redistricting in 2021 and 2022 will be the most challenging in recent history. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, intense fights over representation and fair maps were all but certain in many states due to rapid demographic change and a weakening of the legal framework governing redistricting. Invariably, communities of color would bear much of the brunt, facing outright discrimination in some places and being used as a convenient tool for achieving unfair partisan advantage in others.

Covid-19, however, has further upended the redistricting cycle by delaying the release of data needed by states to draw maps, and in turn delaying redistricting.

This report looks at the upcoming redistricting cycle through the lens of four factors that will influence outcomes in each state: who controls map drawing; changes in the legal rules governing redistricting over the last decade; pressures from population and demographic shifts over the same period; and the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on […]