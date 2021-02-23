5% have had a near-death experience — and they say it made life worth living

Stephan: I have known, liked, and respected Bruce Greyson for decades and along with other friends, Ray Moody, Pim Van Lommel and others, he has produced the impeccable data which has taken the idea of the soul out of religion and placed it in science providing the factual research upon which our understanding of the continuity of consciousness is based. Once you add that to the reincarnation work begun by Ian Stevenson, and continued for a second generation by Jim Tucker you begin to realize that an eternal part of you existed before you incarnated and will continue after you are physically dead, and that you will have to deal with the choices you made in this life in the next. It changes your perspective radically.

Credit: Shutterstock

About fifty years ago, Dr. Bruce Greyson was eating pasta in the hospital cafeteria when his beeper went off. Startled, he dropped his fork and left a drop of spaghetti sauce on his tie.

Greyson, a psychiatrist, was urgently needed in the ER to treat a college student who had overdosed. With no time to change his dirty tie, he grabbed a white lab coat and buttoned it up to hide the stain.

In the ER, he found the student unconscious on a gurney, her breathing slow but regular. He called her name — “Holly” — and tried to rouse her. But she didn’t stir.

Greyson left Holly and met her roommate, Susan, at the end of the hall in the lounge. Unbuttoning his coat, he sat down and asked Susan to recount everything that had happened.

The next morning, Greyson returned to work at the hospital. Though Holly was awake, she was also groggy, her eyes closed.

Greyson leaned in.

“Holly, I’m Dr. Greyson,” he said.

Holly stirred.

“I remember you from last night,” she mumbled.

Greyson was confused.

“I didn’t know you could see me,” he said.

“Not […]