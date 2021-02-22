Trump Intelligence Chiefs Hid Evidence Of Russian Election Interference

Stephan: Everything eventually comes out. Every day Trump and his minions look worse, more corrupt, more criminal. The question now is accountability. If people are not held accountable then that will set the standard in the future, and corruption will be engineered into American government.

Putin on Russian television

Lost in the news on the day of Trump’s Insurrection was a devastating new watchdog report to Congress on the politicizing and distorting of intelligence during Donald Trump’s time in office.

The analytic ombudsman, career intelligence community veteran Barry A. Zulauf, determined that under Trump national intelligence reports had become highly politicized. Important findings were suppressed to appease Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Russian interference in American elections.

Zulauf’s unclassified report paints a frightening picture of just how much the Trump administration skewed intelligence to suppress knowledge of interference by Russia in our 2020 elections.

From March 2020, in the critical months leading up to the elections, Zulauf “identified a long story arc of—at the very least—perceived politicization of intelligence.”

Barry A. Zulauf

Zulauf works in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), a Cabinet-level position created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to oversee all U.S. intelligence operations. Zulauf’s job within the ODNI was created by Congress to assist analysts throughout the intelligence community with complaints […]