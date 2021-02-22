‘I Am Worth It’: Why Thousands of Doctors in America Can’t Get a Job

Stephan: Yet another story about the almost grotesque structure of American healthcare. Hospitals throughout the Red value rural states desperate to get physicians on staff. Inner cities throughout the country with woefully inadequate healthcare facilities, or even private practitioners. And yet... well, read the story.

Dr. Kristy Cromblin of Pratville, Ala.: “I’ve had to encourage myself over and over: I am worth it. I am useful. I am damn good.”Credit: Charity Rachelle for The New York Times

Dr. Kristy Cromblin knew that as the descendant of Alabama sharecroppers and the first person in her family to go to college, making it to medical school might seem like an improbable dream. Her parents watched in proud disbelief as she inched closer to that goal, enrolling in a medical school in Barbados and enlisting in the military with plans to serve one day as a flight surgeon.

Then came an unexpected hurdle: A contentious divorce led Dr. Cromblin to take seven years away from medical school to care for her two sons. In 2012, she returned for her final year, excited to complete her exams and apply for residency, the final step in her training.

But no one had told Dr. Cromblin that hospital residency programs, which have been flooded with a rising number of applications in recent years, sometimes use the Electronic Residency Application Service software program to