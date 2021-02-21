Some Texas Residents See Electric Charges Jump as Much as $14K After Winter Storm

Stephan: When I look at Texas and listen to the news reports covering what is going on there, what I see is a state governed for the past two decades by Republicans and Republican policies. It seems abundantly clear to me that once again those policies have produced wealth for rich investors, and corporations, and an unmitigated disaster for ordinary Americans. Based on facts, not ideology it should be obvious that Republicans by plan and choice do not govern to produce wellbeing, and those states governed by Republicans consistently do worse than those governed by Democrats. If you vote Republican you are voting to produce misery in your life.

Some Texans have received devastating electric bills after a winter storm inflated the price of electricity. Here, snow covers the ground of a neighborhood school in Waco, Texas as severe winter weather conditions over the last few days has forced road closures and power outages over the state on February 17, 2021.MATTHEW BUSCH/GETTY

Across Texas, some residents are facing devastating electric charges worth thousands of dollars, after a week of power outages and severe winter weather inflated the price of electricity.

Among Texans who use wholesale electric providers, which fluctuates based on real-time market changes and can skyrocket during times of scarcity, some customers are seeing bills as high as $14,000.

Scott Willoughby, a resident of Royce City, Texas, told NBC 5 that he owes the power company Griddy $13,926.89 for the month February.

“It would take almost all of my savings if I were to pay that bill,” Willoughby told the news outlet.

He said he signed up for Griddy, a wholesale provider, after moving into a new home in November. Griddy members pay a $9.99 monthly fee and then pay the direct cost of the electricity on Texas’s power grid based on the time of day […]