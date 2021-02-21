Kenyan Engineer Recycles Plastic Into Bricks Stronger Than Concrete

Stephan: If you read me regularly you know about the plastic waste crisis that plagues the world. Well here is a possible solution, for at least some of it, and it was invented by an African woman! Bravo. This is just a wonderful story and a trend changer.

Nzambi Matee told reporters she was “tired of being on the sidelines,” and decided to create a solution of her own for commercial plastic waste. Credit: Gjenge Makers Ltd.

Nzambi Matee is an entrepreneur with an incredible goal — to turn plastic destined for the landfill into sustainable, strong building material. Her company, Gjenge Makers, uses the plastic waste of commercial facilities to create bricks that can withstand twice the weight threshold of concrete.

Gjenge Makers is based in Nairobi, Kenya, where plastic waste pollution has become a severe problem. A study supported by the National Environmental Management Agency (NEMA) found that more than 50% of cattle near urban areas in Kenya had plastic in their stomachs. To combat this issue, the Kenyan government outlawed the use of plastic bags in 2017, and imposed a ban on all single-use plastic in protected natural areas last year. However, these bans only address the issue of consumer single-use plastic. Commercial waste is still a deep-seated problem within the country.

Nzambi Matee