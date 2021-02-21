How U.S. Medical Schools Are Training a Post-Pandemic Generation of Doctors

Stephan: Over the last few days, I have been thinking about what medicine, and medical schools, have learned from this pandemic, and began looking for research that would answer this question. Here is the best general audience piece I have found so far, and it is a good news story. I am beginning to think that between what the medical establishment has learned, and what Biden is committed to doing we may finally see a change that is oriented towards fostering wellbeing, not just making profit from illness.

Geisinger’s Dr. Anthony Wylie and student Kaiya Flemons, at screen bottom, pay a virtual house call to a Pennsylvania patient.

Photo-illustration by Eva O’Leary for TIME

In February 2019, the Kaiser Permanente health system announced a new kind of medical school. The school would be built “from the ground up” to prepare students for the complexities of the U.S. medical system. The curriculum would emphasize cultural competency, patient and provider well-being, and the elimination of socioeconomic disparities in the medical system. Students would see patients right away, and hands-on learning would replace many lectures. What’s more, the first five graduating classes would pay nothing to attend; Kaiser hoped this would attract a student body more diverse than the typical U.S. medical school.

“The school will help shape the future of medical education,” promised Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson, who died unexpectedly, reportedly of a heart attack, about nine months after the announcement.

That future felt a good deal more urgent by the time the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine opened its doors in Pasadena, Calif., in July. […]