Jaguar to transition to all electric vehicles, Land Rover to go majority electric

Stephan: More good news about the transition out of the carbon era, which is essential to our dealing with climate change.

Jaguar Land Rover, a British-based manufacturer owned by Indian automaker Tata Motors, announced Monday that the brand will make the shift beginning in 2025.

The company said it also expects 60% of Land Rover sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

The move comes amid gradual advancements in battery technology that are making electric vehicles cheaper and enabling longer range on a charge. It also marks a response to stricter carbon emissions standards throughout the world.

General Motors recently announced that it’s aiming to turn its entire lineup of light-duty vehicles into electric vehicles by 2035. Tesla has sold only electric vehicles since its inception in the 2000s. Several startup automakers, like Rivian and Lucid Motors, plan to sell only electric cars, while most major automakers are also selling or planning electric cars.