Facebook Is a Global Mafia

Stephan: One of the main lessons for me to come out of the dark era of Trumpism is that something very profound has changed in American media, and it must be corrected. It is as dangerous as limiting free speech. The issue is how information is categorized. The traditional assumption of journalism is that you got the facts rght. You could put your publication's bias within those facts, but the facts were the facts. That is no longer true. An entire industry has grown up whose only interest in profit made by peddling fantasy specifically designed to serve fears, racism, resentment, privilege, the usual list. Fox even said this under oath at the Tucker Carlson trial. He was not a journalist, he was an entertainer. Facts being the distinction. This propaganda world is another manifestation of a society whose only social priority is profit. Facebook is a purveyor.

Mark Zuckerberg Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

Facebook and Australia are at war. Though the country’s Parliament has yet to pass a proposed law that would require tech giants to pay for sharing others’ content, Facebook has already retaliated by cutting off Australian users’ ability to see or share news content; it also instituted a global ban on sharing content from Australian publishers. Claiming it had little choice, Facebook said that “the proposed law fundamentally fails to understand how our services work.” The consequences have been widespread: Australian charities, health care workers, domestic violence helplines, emergency response services—along with newspapers and magazines—have found their Facebook pages rendered useless and their content unshareable. The country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said that his government “will not be intimidated.”

This isn't the first time, even in recent memory, that Facebook has defied a country's laws or its leadership. In October, it told the Turkish government that it wouldn't follow a law requiring the company to appoint a local representative (Facebook later