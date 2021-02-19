Why Did Wind Turbines Freeze in Texas When They Work in the Arctic?

Stephan: Today if you. have been watching the news you have certainly seen stories about who or what is responsible for the utterly avoidable disaster that has befallen Texas. I listened and read particularly the Fox world fantasy media, and was struck by the lies and complete fabrications of the Republican officials, starting with Greg Abbott, the governor. At the same time, I kept going back to the amazing Perseverance Mission to Mars, and its success. The contrast was glaring. First, Abbott tried to blame wind and solar, despite the reality that alternatives constitute a lesser fraction of power generation in Texas. Then came the clarification when it became undeniable that the government's story was a fantasy. The fact is Texas is in the situation it finds itself in because the people of Texas voted into office incompetent ideologues, and they are now reaping the fruits of that choice, and the rest of us are watching a kind of Three Stooges movie about how the Republicans deal with climate change. we can only hope the citizens of the other Red value states observe and learn.

Wind turbines in Texas have been targeted by state officials after a freezing winter storm knocked out power supplies to millions of homes.

Temperatures in the state fell as low as 0 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week, causing widespread disruption. Thermal energy sources, including gas, coal and nuclear energy were all affected due in part to frozen instruments.

But it was wind turbines which drew the attention of Sid Miller, Texas’s Commissioner of Agriculture. He said in a Facebook post Tuesday: “We should never build another wind turbine in Texas. The experiment failed big time. Governor Abbott’s Public Utility Commission appointees need to be fired and more gas, coal and oil infrastructure built.”

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw said on Twitter that same day: “This is what happens when you force the grid to rely in part on wind as a power source. When weather conditions get as bad as they did this week, intermittent renewable energy like wind isn’t there when you need it.”

However, Texas generates most of its energy from other sources including natural gas—a fossil fuel which […]