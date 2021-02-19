Touchdown! NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Safely Lands on Red Planet

Stephan: What a juxtaposition. On the one hand fact-based science and ingenuity allowed America to fly to Mars and land a rover the size of a car and a drone on the planet undamaged. On the other hand Texas Republican politicians living in an alt-right fantasy world can't assure the citizens of their state they will have electric power or even potable water during a storm, even though they knew what was coming and had been warned years ago they were unprepared.

The Perseverance Mars mission lands a rover the size of a car in the Jezero Crater.

Credit: NASA

The agency’s latest and most complex mission to the Red Planet has touched down at Jezero Crater. Now it’s time to begin testing the health of the rover.

The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers). Confirmation of the successful touchdown was announced in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California at 3:55 p.m. EST (12:55 p.m. PST).

Packed with groundbreaking technology, the Mars 2020 mission launched July 30, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Perseverance rover mission marks an ambitious first step in the effort to collect Mars samples and return them to Earth.

“This landing is one of those pivotal moments for NASA, the United States, and space exploration globally – when we know we are on the cusp of discovery and sharpening our pencils, so to speak, to rewrite the textbooks,” said acting NASA Administrator […]