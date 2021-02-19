Florida county commissioner limited vaccine drive to the two richest zip codes and then created a ‘VIP list’

A Manatee County, Florida, commissioner broke protocol for equitable vaccine distribution, which she had previously voted in favor of, when planning a vaccine drive initiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Vanessa Baugh admitted on Thursday that she “wanted to make sure certain people were on the list” for vaccination after emails revealed that she directed county officials to create a list to let her and others jump the line. In response to criticism that county officials had only permitted residents from the two richest zip codes in the county to get vaccinated at the event, Baugh further admitted that she picked the zip codes herself.
In a public county commissioner meeting on Thursday, Baugh apologized for the criticism regarding the “pop-up” vaccination site,but said that if presented with the opportunity again, “I will do exactly what I did this time.” Baugh further explained that she “did exactly what (DeSantis) wanted” in organizing the vaccine drive.
On Tuesday, in another public county commissioner meeting, Baugh said that the vaccine drive was initiated by DeSantis, a […]
