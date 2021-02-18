Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

Stephan: Could the far right view be any clearer? The people of Texas elected these incompetents and are now living with the consequences of those choices. That is the truth that dare not be spoken. We will see what they learned in 2022.

Former Republican Governor of Texas, and Secretary of Energy in the Trump cabinet

Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he’s apparently fine with temporarily ridding Texas of energy altogether.

As the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state’s ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas’ energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday.

Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas’ renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration’s focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas’ power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the […]