Republicans Have Emerged From The Capitol Insurrection United Against Democracy

Stephan: This is what has really begun to worry me. We have one political party that is actively working against American democracy. My hope is that the Republican Party schisms into two parties, one an ethical genuinely conservative party and the other a racist Trumpian party, and this nasty little cult is such a minority that it withers to irrelevancy. But as is obvious by what is happening at the state level and in the Congress, the United States is in a very parlous position; don't think for a moment that we have shed Trumpism.

Seven Republican members of the U.S. Senate voted to find former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. By the end of this week, six of the seven may have faced censures from local and state Republican parties back home because of those votes.

Together with the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump, the seven GOP senators made Trump’s second impeachment the most bipartisan in American history. But if those votes foreshadowed a looming civil war within the GOP, the hasty efforts to censure anyone who crossed Trump are a good indication of which side has the larger army.

As the riot in the Capitol played out, even the GOP lawmakers who helped incite it briefly attempted to distance themselves from the mess they had created. But rather than a reckoning, the Republican Party is attempting a purge. From Congress to state legislatures, and in the state- and county-level parties that make up its base, the GOP’s rank […]