Thursday, February 18th, 2021
Editor’s Note – This is Where We Are.
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 18 February 2021
Stephan: In the last 45 days, we have witnessed things happen in the United States that five years ago I would not have thought possible, and it has left me shell shocked, and deeply concerned about the survival of democracy in America. More than that it has demonstrated to me once again the power of a group of people who hold a collective intention, and worldview. America's problem at its foundation is a problem of consciousness. And nowhere is this clearer than in Texas today. So I decided to focus today's edition on what is going on there. Both the catastrophes that plague Texas, the pandemic, and the power and water failure, should have been if not avoidable, in the sense of the Coronavirus, at least very less of a problem, and the power and water crisis, should never have happened at all.
The link doesn’t work. Unable to continue to read the complete post.
Appreciate your attempt to read on Diane!
Thanks for the excellent mindset-shift, much needed. Relevant to piece; that’s cause it’s the closest option to mass-murder. Thanks much for the awesome non-impulsive reports.