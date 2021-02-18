Editor’s Note – This is Where We Are.

Stephan: In the last 45 days, we have witnessed things happen in the United States that five years ago I would not have thought possible, and it has left me shell shocked, and deeply concerned about the survival of democracy in America. More than that it has demonstrated to me once again the power of a group of people who hold a collective intention, and worldview. America's problem at its foundation is a problem of consciousness. And nowhere is this clearer than in Texas today. So I decided to focus today's edition on what is going on there. Both the catastrophes that plague Texas, the pandemic, and the power and water failure, should have been if not avoidable, in the sense of the Coronavirus, at least very less of a problem, and the power and water crisis, should never have happened at all.