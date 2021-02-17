Overworked, Underpaid, and Cutting Corners: The Crisis in Home Health Care

Employees of LHC Group describe a business model that prioritized profits and compromised patient care. Soon they reached a breaking point: “It just didn’t make me feel right, doing what I did.”
A few years ago, Stella started working as a nursing assistant at Almost Family in Chilton, Wisconsin. She liked the job at first—the hours were flexible, and she had a good connection with her patients. She would spend a few hours at each of her patients’ homes, cleaning up and helping them get dressed or take baths.
When Stella moved from Chilton to Green Bay to start nursing school, she decided to keep working for the company at a new location there. But upon transferring to the new agency, she said her workload increased: She recalled that the company expanded her patient roster from two or three patients to seven or eight, and since she didn’t have the use of a car, she had to shorten her visits with one patient in order to get to the next. She found herself working as many as 65 hours a week, including […]
My mother ended up getting stuck (by my aunt) into a nursing home which cost $11,500 per month and that destroyed my inheritance which my Dad said would probably be around $100,000 by the time Mom died. Instead it was nothing. I even had to sell my mother’s condo to pay the last of the bills. If I had known about the price I would have never have let her stay there. The home did not even watch over Mom very well and the last time I saw her, she was covered with bruises from falling and was in the hospital. I cannot believe my stupid aunt put Mom in that horrible place, and never told me anything about it, even the price.