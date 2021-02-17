My partner is pregnant – and the cost of giving birth in the US is stressing me out

Stephan: The United States is the most expensive nation on earth to have a baby. Not by a little bit but by multiples. The system is crazy, and benefits no one but the profit takers.With climate change growing worse each year, with more pandemics inevitable as viruses and bacteria mutate the United States has reached the moment of truth. We are either going to make healthcare a first priority instead of being a profit system or we are going to see endless suffering and death, and economic collapse.

I’m delighted to announce my partner has been struck with a short-term disability. She is pregnant. Which, in the capitalist utopia that is the US, is pretty much the same thing. It’s the only developed country without mandated paid maternity leave; in some states, however, short-term disability insurance covers your income for a few weeks while you recover from the miracle of birth.

You know what is really a miracle? The fact that anyone gives birth in the US at all. (And, in fact, not many people do: the birthrate has plummeted.) It doesn’t just have the worst parental leave in the rich world, it is also the most expensive country in which to have a baby. It is hard to pin down exact costs because they vary wildly depending on your location and your health insurance. However, even with decent insurance, you can expect to pay a few thousand dollars out-of-pocket for an uncomplicated birth. Indeed, the cost of delivering a regular American baby is more than that of delivering a Royal baby in the UK.

Why is childbirth in the US so […]