A Trump criminal probe in Georgia expands to include Sen. Lindsey Graham

Stephan: The Republicans in the Georgia State Legislature are trying to rig their government to protect Trump; it really is that bad, they are that willing to destroy democracy. But the crimes are so obvious I don't think they will succeed and now Lindsey Graham very appropriately is being dragged in. I think we are going to spend the next several months searching for accountability, and I hope we find it and hold Trump and all his orcs accountable.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham

In Georgia, a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s post-election conduct is expanding to include close Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to a Friday report by the Washington Post.

The investigation, which was opened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this month, will probe whether Trump — and now Graham — violated state law in the course of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Graham — a Republican from South Carolina — asked Raffensperger in November whether the secretary of state had the power to throw out all mail-in ballots in certain Georgia counties, a move that could potentially have tipped the state, and its 16 electoral votes, to Trump in the November election.

Raffensperger was reportedly “stunned” by Graham’s question and rejected the idea, which would have been beyond his power as secretary of state. After multiple recounts, President Joe Biden ultimately won Georgia by 11,779 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential nominee to […]