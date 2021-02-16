‘The last straw’: the US families ending love affair with grocery chain after Capitol riot

Stephan: This is excellent good news. One of the greatest powers ordinary people have in a profit is the only social priority society like America's is to stop buying something, or shopping in a particular store or chain. It is a tactic straight out of The 8 Laws of Change. For instance, my wife and I never go into a Hobby Lobby, or a Chick-Fil-A. We make a point to learn whether a company is owned by fascists, and we never shop there again. You can do the same. When enough of us do that these corporations either change or go out of business.

Florida-based grocery chain operates more than 1,200 stores across seven south-eastern states. Photograph: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Wendy Mize’s family grew up on Publix, disciples to the giant supermarket chain’s empirical marketing slogan: “Where shopping is a pleasure”. As infants, her three daughters wore diapers bought from the Publix baby club. As children, they munched on free cookies from the bakery. There were even perks for the family’s pets, who are proud members of Publix Paws.

But now the decades-long love affair is over. After a member of Publix’s founding family donated $300,000 to the Donald Trump rally that preceded January’s deadly Capitol riots, Mize is pulling out of what she says has become “an abusive, dysfunctional relationship”, and joining others in a boycott of the Florida-based grocery chain that operates more than 1,200 stores across seven south-eastern states.

“It was the last straw,” said Mize, 57, an advertising copywriter from Orlando whose youngest twin daughters are now 19. “Insurrection at the Capitol, images of the police officer with his head being crushed, individuals dressed as Vikings on the floor of the Senate… we’re not going to call […]