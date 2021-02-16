‘The last straw’: the US families ending love affair with grocery chain after Capitol riot

Wendy Mize’s family grew up on Publix, disciples to the giant supermarket chain’s empirical marketing slogan: “Where shopping is a pleasure”. As infants, her three daughters wore diapers bought from the Publix baby club. As children, they munched on free cookies from the bakery. There were even perks for the family’s pets, who are proud members of Publix Paws.
But now the decades-long love affair is over. After a member of Publix’s founding family donated $300,000 to the Donald Trump rally that preceded January’s deadly Capitol riots, Mize is pulling out of what she says has become “an abusive, dysfunctional relationship”, and joining others in a boycott of the Florida-based grocery chain that operates more than 1,200 stores across seven south-eastern states.
“It was the last straw,” said Mize, 57, an advertising copywriter from Orlando whose youngest twin daughters are now 19. “Insurrection at the Capitol, images of the police officer with his head being crushed, individuals dressed as Vikings on the floor of the Senate… we’re not going to call […]
Even before the word was invented, boycotts were a primary tool for winning American independence from England. In the ten years leading to the Declaration of Independence and governance of the colonies by their own governments, boycotts reached 96-98% compliance rates among the colonies helping to create American enterprise and curtail the influence of England.
They are a primary tool to demonstrate people power and atatck the segment of oligarchic control most easily influenced by the people.