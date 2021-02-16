Biden’s presidency could mean action on toxic “forever chemicals”

Stephan: The Trump administration did everything they could to protect the corporations who produce these "forever" chemicals. Now more good news from the Biden administration; they are going to completely reverse this and get these chemicals out of the culture and your body, and the bodies of your children.

Industrial “forever chemicals” found in hundreds of consumer goods and linked to adverse health effects may face new regulations under the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Environmental groups and members of Congress are calling on President Biden to follow through with his promise to designate the long-ignored and largely unregulated synthetic chemicals, which can last for hundreds of years without breaking down, as hazardous substances.

They’re also calling for him to set enforceable limits for the chemicals in the Safe Drinking Water Act and to fund toxicity research on them.

How they work: Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — dubbed “forever chemicals” for their durability — are a family of nearly 5,000 types of chemicals that resist degradation by repelling oil and water and withstanding high temperatures.

They are commonly found in nonstick, water-repellent and fire-resistant products, including cookware, and some food packaging.

Because of their strength, PFAS can remain in the environment while accumulating in fish, wildlife and humans.

Of note: There are currently no national drinking water standards for PFAS nor specific federal mandates for […]