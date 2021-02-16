After conclusion of impeachment trial, most Americans feel Trump should have been convicted

Stephan: I have been waiting for one of the polling research groups to publish hard data on how Americans feel about the debacle in the Senate. Here it is. Note particularly the numbers on Republicans.

Nearly three in five Americans believe President Donald Trump should have been convicted in the Senate impeachment trial, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll that fielded immediately after the trial concluded. A similar number believe the evidence presented in the trial was strong; however, a strong majority believe the senators voted not based on facts in the case, but on partisan politics.

1. Most Americans believe Trump should have been convicted in the second impeachment trial. However, partisans remained as deeply divided as they were before the trial began.

Overall, 58% believe Trump should have been convicted, and a similar number (61%) say the charges were serious enough for him to be impeached and put on trial.

While a vast majority of Democrats (88%) and most independents (64%) believe Trump should have been convicted, just 14% of Republicans agree.

These numbers do not reflect any growth or change in levels of support for impeachment compared to the time period before the trial.

2. While most believe the evidence against Trump was serious, ultimately the American public feels the senators acted from a […]