Trump’s Failed Environmental Policies Caused 22,000 Deaths, New Report Finds

Stephan: Yet another account of mass murder as a result of Trump policies. Trump is the largest perpetrator of mass murder in American history.

rump signs House Joint Resolution 41, removing some Dodd-Frank regulations on oil and gas companies, on Feb. 14, 2017. Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty

A new report by a commission of health experts found 22,000 deaths in 2019 were caused by Trump‘s failed environmental policies alone.

The report was published this week by The Lancet, an esteemed medical journal whose “wade into the politics behind health policy is highly unusual,” Bloomberg Green reported. But while the journal’s editor Richard Horton has faced controversy before, the study was co-authored by 33 scientists, signaling “a changing time,” Gretchen Goldman, a research director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told Bloomberg Green.

“If you told me four years ago that scientific journals would be speaking out against Trump, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Goldman told Bloomberg Green. “But since then, there has been quite a shift, reflecting both the severity of what Trump did as well as the changing willingness of the scientific community to engage in policy conversations.”

During his administration, Trump rolled back 84 environmental regulations, […]