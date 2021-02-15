President Biden Has the Most Ambitious Climate Change Plan in US History. Will It Be Enough to Save the Planet?

Stephan: More good news from the Biden administration. Biden is committed to canceling all Trump environmental policies replacing them with policies that promote wellbeing.

Biden signs Executive Order to change American climate change policies. Credit: Adam Schultz/White Houses/Planet Pix/ZUMA

After four long years of the crisis being officially ignored, stopping climate change is back on the White House agenda.

President Joe Biden’s first two weeks in office have been filled with a flurry of executive orders that aim to put the United States back on course to cut carbon emissions and resume a place of global leadership on climate action. They present a stark contrast to the first hundred days of then President Donald Trump’s term, when he immediately set to work unraveling the Obama administration’s environmental policies, starting with the appointment of Scott Pruitt, a known climate change skeptic, to head up the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“He appointed people who were the very antithesis to the agencies that they led,” Rebecca Leber, Mother Jones’ environmental politics and policy reporter, tells Jamilah King on the Mother Jones Podcast. “President [Trump] himself really promoted this idea of climate denial and anti-science theory.”

President Biden came into office with the most ambitious climate change plans of any presidential administration to date. He not […]