Republicans employ new ‘extremely aggressive’ tactics to ban abortion

At a church-style rally in Arizona, the state Republican lawmaker Walter Blackman described his “perfect” legislative proposal: to prosecute women who have abortions for homicide alongside the doctors who provide them.
Such a bill would be patently unconstitutional in the US – but for anti-abortion rights activists like Blackman that's the point.
“We are not going to amend this bill,” Blackman said in January. “This is a perfect bill. I just want to tell you that now.” Nine of Blackman’s colleagues signed on to the bill.
The bill was just one of nine more Arizona bills designed to ban, restrict or undermine abortion rights – ranging from funding religious crisis pregnancy clinics which oppose abortion to banning abortion at six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.
“It’s nothing less than appalling,” said Dr Julia Kwatra, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has […]
