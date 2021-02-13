Biden wants to create millions of clean-energy jobs. China and Europe are way ahead of him.

Stephan: More good news and competence from the Biden administration. As this report describes because of the Trump administration's adherence to petroleum, and its utter incompetence, we have fallen behind the rest of the developed world in the transition out of the carbon era. Now we have a president and an administration that understands the importance of catching up.

Robots work on Model X cars in the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif., in 2018. Credit: Mason Trinca/The Washington Post

As the Biden administration promises to jump-start the clean-energy economy, it faces an uphill climb: The United States has fallen behind Asia and Europe in the race to produce the central technology — the high-tech batteries that power electric cars and store solar and wind energy.

China dominates battery production today, with 93 “gigafactories” that manufacture lithium-ion battery cells, vs. only four in the United States, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a prominent data provider. If current trends continue, China is projected to have 140 gigafactories by 2030, while Europe will have 17 and the United States, just 10.

That would leave the United States dependent on China and other trading partners for much of its battery supply, a risky proposition not just for the auto industry but for the military, which is planning to electrify more of its vehicles and gear. It would also mean missing out on much of the jobs boom the sector is expected […]