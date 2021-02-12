Warming and Warnings From the High Himalayas

Stephan: The Himalayas may seem far away and another world, but what is happening there should warn and alarm the rest of us because this is where climate change is going to take us, and we are woefully unprepared.

The Tapovan dam in India on Tuesday, two days after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off, releasing water trapped behind the dam, in the state of Uttarakhand.

Credit: Associated Press

On Sunday, a glacier in the Indian Himalayas burst apart, releasing a torrential flood that destroyed one hydroelectric dam project and damaged another, killed at least 32 people and left nearly 200 people missing and likely dead. Half a world away, this event might seem easy to disregard as yet another distant catastrophe — tragic yet unrelated to our daily lives.

In the Western world, we should not be so sanguine. The disaster was a direct result of extreme climate change in the world’s highest mountains. The rapid warming there offers a warning of the potential consequences for the United States and the rest of the world as greenhouse gases continue to heat the planet.

Since taking office, President Biden has sought to reaffirm what scientists have been saying for decades: An effective climate response must be guided by strong research. As his administration works to restore scientific […]