Tucker Carlson claims George Floyd died of a drug overdose — and links it to Trump’s impeachment

Stephan: Tucker Carlson, by the admission of Fox in court is a propagandist not a journalist. But he is the most-watched personality on Fox, and so millions of people who cannot make the distinction between propaganda and actual journalism are influenced by what he says. This is how crazy Fox has become. I think that if a corporation presents itsself as a news organization it ought to be criminally liable if it consistently presents disinformation.

Fox propagandist Tucker Carlson and criminal Donald Trump Credit: Salon/Getty

On Wednesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson treated his viewers to a bizarre rant tying together former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with denial that George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police.

“So what does all of this mean, exactly?” said Carlson. “We’re not sure what it means, and we’re not going to speculate. What we do know for certain is that the known facts of what happened on Jan. 6 deviate in very important ways from the story they are now telling us, including the story they told us today in the impeachment hearing. And in many places, the known facts bear no resemblance to the story they’re telling — they’re just flat-out lying. There’s no question about that. The question is, why would they lie about this?”‘

“For an answer, think back to last spring, beginning of Memorial Day,” said Carlson. “BLM and their sponsors in Corporate America completely changed this country, they changed this country more in five months than it changed in the previous fifty years. How’d […]