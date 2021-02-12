15 Republicans (At Least) Refused to Show Up for the Full Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump

Stephan: In my view, this impeachment trial is not just about Trump. I think the entire Republican Party is on trial and looking increasingly cowardly and lacking in ethics, as this report makes obvious. How can one possibly vote in a trial if one does not attend the presentations both sides make? If you don't attend you should not be allowed to vote.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham

Fifteen of the 50 Republican Senators refused to show up for at least “the first few hours” of Thursday’s arguments by the Democratic managers in the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, CNN’s Manu Raju and Forbes report.

That’s 30 percent of the Republican caucus in the Senate, or nearly one-third of the GOP members.

“Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were both away from their desks, for instance, while Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) was in the basement on his phone, CNN’s Manu Raju reported,” Forbes adds.

“Many within the chamber were preoccupied with other activities: Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were reading papers, while, according to CNN’s Jeremy Herb, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) ‘had a blank map of Asia on his desk and was writing on it like he was filling in the names of the countries.’”

Worse, at least one Republican Senator has already violated his oath to deliver “impartial justice.”

Senators are required to swear or affirm that he or she will “do impartial […]