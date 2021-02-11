Unlikely that Covid came from Wuhan lab, WHO says

Stephan: All of us have seen endless media reports about how the Covid-19 pandemic began in a Chinese lab in Wuhan. Well, the World Health Organization has been trying to ascertain if this is correct, and have concluded that it is not. Here is the story.

Wuhan Lab

Credit: NBC

It is “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged, according to the head of a team of experts that on Tuesday released the first details of its fact-finding mission into the virus’s origins.

Dr. Peter Ben Embarek from the World Health Organization said it was more likely that the virus, which has now claimed more than 2.3 million lives worldwide, had jumped to humans from an animal.

“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research,” he said at a press conference.

The theory that the virus was introduced into the human population as a result of a lab accident did not warrant future study, he added.

There was speculation early on in the pandemic — partially fueled by then-President Donald Trump — that the virus was either manufactured at or accidentally leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of […]