Unlikely that Covid came from Wuhan lab, WHO says

It is “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged, according to the head of a team of experts that on Tuesday released the first details of its fact-finding mission into the virus’s origins.
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek from the World Health Organization said it was more likely that the virus, which has now claimed more than 2.3 million lives worldwide, had jumped to humans from an animal.
“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research,” he said at a press conference.
The theory that the virus was introduced into the human population as a result of a lab accident did not warrant future study, he added.
There was speculation early on in the pandemic — partially fueled by then-President Donald Trump — that the virus was either manufactured at or accidentally leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of […]
My Chinese friends living in the U.S. would disagree with this. They say this has been a cover up of the Chinese government. The reasons they say this are 1. It took an entire year before China allowed the WHO to come in and investigate. 2. It was reported on their Cantonese speaking news station last spring that the lab suspected to cause the leak was decimated by the Chinese government last year. It was also reported by that news station at least two people went to Wuhan to investigate last February and March and they were not allowed to investigate and were told to go home. They are native to China and have an experiential understanding of how the Chinese government works. For what it is worth, they also said, it is public record that the lab that was destroyed was funded by the U.S. and France. They said anybody can access that information.
A native Chinese friend told me there is a saying in China that if you lined all the bureaucrats up and shot every other one you would never execute an innocent man. Who’s to say for sure but these days I take nothing at face value. Oddly perhaps I don’t think I’m a conspiracy nut…..
Just a suggestion, but climate change may have a relative influence on the Corona-virus, I don’t know how, but there may be a connection.
Why should we believe this? Other reports are saying there are many reasons why our country (and presumably the WHO) as well as the Chinese would want to cover this up. If it were true that somehow it was actual zoonosis without lab involvment why isn’t it precisely known how that happened?