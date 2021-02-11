10 Reasons Why ‘100% Renewables Is Possible’: Top Energy Experts Issue Declaration

Stephan: As this article lays out it is possible to convert to 100% renewable energy, and as the climate change data makes clear the need to do this is undeniable and urgent.

Renewable energy scientists are advocating a “redesign of the global energy system.”

Credit: yangna / E+ / Getty

Setting out to rebut defeatist and cynical claims that transitioning the entire global energy system to 100% renewables by 2035 is infeasible, a group of dozens of leading scientists from around the world unveiled a joint declaration Tuesday arguing that such a transformation of the fossil fuel-dependent status quo is not only necessary to avert climate disaster but eminently achievable.

What’s required, argue the 46 signatories of the new 10-point declaration, is sufficient political will, international coordination, and concrete action on a massive scale to institute a total “re-design of the global energy system.”

“We have lost too much time in our efforts to address global warming and the seven million air pollution deaths that occur each year, by not focusing enough on useful solutions,” said Mark Jacobson, director of the atmosphere/energy program and professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University.

“Fortunately, low-cost 100% clean, renewable energy solutions do exist to solve these problems, as found by […]