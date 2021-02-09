New report finds toxic heavy metals in popular baby foods. FDA failed to warn consumers of risk.

Stephan: If you or someone close to you has a baby, please read this and act accordingly. Clearly, there is not enough oversight and regulation of these corporations. It is very obvious that relying on the integrity of these companies is not the way to go because as this story describes no such integrity exists.

Credit: Getty

Gerber, Beech-Nut, HappyBABY and Earth’s Best Organic baby foods contain arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

A congressional report found many of the products made by the country’s largest commercial baby food manufacturers contain significant levels of toxic heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury, which can endanger infant neurological development.

The report released Thursday from the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on economic and consumer policy found heavy metals in rice cereals, sweet potato puree, juices and sweet snack puffs made by some of the most trusted names in baby food.

Gerber, Beech-Nut, HappyBABY (made by Nurture) and Earth’s Best Organic baby foods (made by Hain Celestial Group) complied with the committee’s request to submit internal testing documents.

Campbell Soup, which sells Plum Organics baby foods, Walmart (its private brand is Parent’s Choice) and Sprout Foods declined to cooperate, according to members of the subcommittee.

The committee said the findings show the need for more stringent regulation of commercial baby food, including FDA standards for heavy metals, as well as mandatory testing for heavy metals.

“Over the last decade advocates and scientists have […]