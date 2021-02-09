Biden takes first steps to replace controversial Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Stephan: Here is some more good news from the Biden administration. Louis DeJoy, a particularly loathsome Trumpian orc who damaged the U.S. Postal Service so badly is going to be replaced. It will take a while, and several steps, but Biden is on the case.

President Joe Biden this week took what could be the first steps necessary to replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

In a statement on Monday, the White House explained that the president has moved to fill vacancies at the postal service’s Board of Governors, which has the power to name a new Postmaster General.

“Only the Board of Governors of the US Postal Service has the power to replace the Postmaster General,” the statement said. “The President can, however, nominate governors to fill vacancies on the board pending Senate confirmation.”

The statement noted that three vacancies are currently open on the board. Additionally, a fourth nomination would replace an existing member who is serving a hold-over year.

“President Biden’s focus is on filling these vacancies, nominating officials who reflect his commitment to the workers of the US Postal Service — who can deliver on the post office’s vital universal service obligation,” the White House added.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed during President Donald Trump’s administration, came under fire after he was accused of trying to undermine the postal […]