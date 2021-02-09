Arizona Senate fails in attempt to hold Maricopa County supervisors in contempt over election audit

Stephan: You may be tired of reading stories about the Republican Party trying to destroy American democracy, but that doesn't mean the Republicans are tired of trying to severely damage our democracy, and overturn the just-completed vote outcome that elected Bidden and Harris. This is a story about Arizona, but in one variation or another, it is a story playing out in many Republican governed states. Trump may be gone, but Trumpism is alive, well and trying to do as much damage as it can.

Maricopa County Elections employee Charles Cooley tabulates the few thousand remaining ballots at the Maricopa County Elections headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., on November 12, 2020.

Credit: David Wallace/The Republic

An attempt by Republican state senators to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt failed on Monday as lawmakers seek to conduct their own audit of the presidential election results.

Breaking with the GOP caucus and casting the crucial vote against the measure, which could have led to the supervisors’ arrests, Sen. Paul Boyer said he wanted to give the county and Senate more time to work out their ongoing legal dispute over the Legislature’s proposed audit.

“Today’s vote merely provides a little bit more time for us to work together charitably and amicably as friends,” Boyer, R-Glendale, told the Senate.

Boyer said the Board of Supervisors does not have any policy disagreement with additional audits of the last election and that his vote was not intended as an end of the process.

“My vote is about patience,” he said.

The Senate issued subpoenas in December and January demanding copies of all the county’s mail-in […]