Trump’s lie that the election was stolen has cost $519 million(and counting) as taxpayers fund enhanced security, legal fees, property repairs and more

Stephan: $519 million and still counting. All this resulting from the Trumpian insurrection, and now being paid for by you and me. As I read this story all I could think about is how many children with food insecurity could have been fed paid for with that money. Trump is gone but the wounds he inflicted on the country will take years to heal.

Plastic covers a statue that has what appears to be blood at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, District of Columbia on January 7, 2021. Trump supporters breached the building and damaged statues and others parts of the building. Credit: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump’s onslaught of falsehoods about the November election misled millions of Americans, undermined faith in the electoral system, sparked a deadly riot — and has now left taxpayers with a large, and growing, bill.

The total so far: $519 million.

The costs have mounted daily as government agencies at all levels have been forced to devote public funds to respond to actions taken by Trump and his supporters, according to a Washington Post review of local, state and federal spending records, as well as interviews with government officials. The expenditures include legal fees prompted by dozens of fruitless lawsuits, enhanced security in response to death threats against poll workers, and costly repairs needed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That attack triggered the expensive massing of thousands of National Guard troops on the streets […]