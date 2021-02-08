Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

Stephan: Another SR climate change prediction, unfortunately a sad one, has come to pass, as this report describes. The melting of the Himalayan glaciers is first going to cause flooding damage and death, and then leave people with inadequate water. How serious can this get? One point four billion people depend on the Himalayan hydrography, and millions within a few decades will be migrating away from where they are now, into central China and India., causing massive social disruption, and inevitable violence. This may all seem very far away, but that is not the way to see this. It is these internal migrations, and the United States is going to experience three climate change internal migrations, away from the coasts, out of the Southwest, and out of the Central states, that are going to be one of the most notable results of climate change.

People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. Credit: Reuters/Stringer

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said.-

“It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone,” Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone. “I felt that even we would be swept away.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said 125 people were missing but the number could rise. So far, the bodies of seven people had been recovered.

The disaster took place around 500 km (310 miles) north of New Delhi.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the disaster prompted calls by […]