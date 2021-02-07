Multiple Republican lawmakers are debating bolting and forming a new party: ex-GOP House member

Stephan: On 20 March 1854, in Ripon, Wisconsin, former members of the Whig Party opposed to the extension of slavery into the Western territories, gathered to found what they called the Grand Old Party, known today as the GOP or Republican Party. Two months later they gathered again in Jackson, Michigan to choose their first candidates for statewide office. In 1860 the new party was able to win the presidency, in the person of Abraham Lincoln, by which time seven southern states led by the remnants of Whig Party had already seceded beginning the process that became the Civil War. As this report describes, we may be about to see a similar cataclysmic political change as the Republican Party schisms largely for the same reasons it was created in the first place -- White supremacy racism.

On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), a Trump-skeptic conservative who endorsed President Joe Biden, said that Republicans in his circle are debating forming an entirely new conservative party and abandoning the GOP to the far right.

“What are Republican leaders telling you about the trajectory of the party?” asked anchor Fredricka Whitfield.

"It's not good right now. I think everybody understands that," said Dent. "In fact, just yesterday I participated in a forum or a summit where we talked about the future of the party, should there be a new party or a new faction. A new faction within the party or one that operates independently of the party? That's the conversation that many Republicans are having, and we're united around core principles like democracy, rule of law, measured statements, and we're against cronyism and this type of ugly populism that we've witnessed the last four years under President Trump and folks like [Rep.]Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)."

“So it sounds like there’s a consideration of surrendering the party to a fringe element?” said Whitfield.

“Well, I think […]