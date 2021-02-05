Fearing violence and political uncertainty, Americans are buying millions more firearms

Firearm sales soared in January after a mob-led assault on the U.S. Capitol and the arrival of a new administration that favors tighter gun restrictions.
More than 2 million firearms were bought last month, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of federal gun background-check data. That is an 80 percent year-over-year spike and the second-highest one-month total on record.
Background checks, and sales of firearms and ammunition, have been increasing pace for months. The surge is in line with the record pace set in 2020: Nearly 23 million firearms were bought, representing a 64 percent jump year over year.
America on edge: Covid lockdowns, protests and election strife led to record gun sales
A 27-year-old Florida resident told The Post on Wednesday that he recently […]