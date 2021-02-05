Exclusive poll: Republicans favor Greene over Cheney

Stephan: Today we witnessed 199 House Republicans who were not willing to hold racist antisemite anti-democratic gun-obsessed Marjorie Taylor Greene accountable for what she has said, done, and advocated. The previous day they had given her a standing ovation. Why did the Republicans in the House do this? Because the people who voted those Republicans into office wanted them to. This is the cancer that is eating America from the inside.

Conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is far more popular than Rep. Liz Cheney among Americans who align with the Republican Party, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the House GOP caucus is being torn over calls to yank Cheney from congressional leadership for backing Donald Trump’s second impeachment, and strip Greene from committee assignments for her baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric, these findings show how strongly Trumpism continues to define most Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is much more popular with Republicans than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the survey finds.

By the numbers: McCarthy enjoys the highest favorable versus unfavorable ratings (net favorability) of the four among Republicans, at 38%-16% (+22); followed by Greene, at 28%-18% (+10); McConnell, at 31%-46% (-15); and Cheney, at 14%-42% (-28).