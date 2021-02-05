Claim of anti-conservative bias on social media platforms is “a form of disinformation,” study finds

Stephan: The alt-right whines that social media is biased against them. You have surely heard this claim. Like most Trumper claims it is a lie. Here are the facts.

After decades of claiming that everyone from the Los Angeles Times to Newsweek and Time has a “liberal media bias,” the far right has found a new target: social media. Countless Republicans — along with their allies at Fox News, Newsmax TV and AM talk radio — have been claiming that major social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have it in for conservatives. But according to a new study from New York University, there is no evidence that such a bias exists. And in fact, the study found that social media outlets and big tech have allowed conservatives to reach a larger audience.

“(The) claim of anti-conservative animus is itself a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it,” according to New York University’s report. “No trustworthy large-scale studies have determined that conservative content is being removed for ideological reasons or that searches are being manipulated to favor liberal interests.”

In fact, some anti-Trump pundits have attacked social media for failing to adequately police content from President Donald […]