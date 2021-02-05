After a Bruising Year, the Oil Industry Confronts a Diminished Future

Stephan: Another SR prediction is coming true, as this report spells out. Big Oil is going the way sailmakers, and carriage harness makers. Not disappearing but enormously diminished, although I think Big Oil is going to use its wealth to try to segue into dominating solar and wind generation. A further confirmation of this transition: President Biden has committed to creating 500,000 EV charging stations and newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said he is going to do everything he can to see that Biden's goal is met or surpassed. The times they are achanging, as Bob Dylan's song had it.

A total refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. Even with a dim view of the future, there are signs of a recovery in the oil industry. Credit: Brandon Thibodeaux /The New York Times

HOUSTON — Big Oil isn’t so big anymore.

Exxon Mobil, BP and other large oil companies collectively lost tens of billions of dollars last year, posting their worst performance in years and, for some companies, in decades.

The pandemic was largely to blame. It sapped demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as countries and states locked down and people stayed home. But such painful years could become more commonplace as growing concerns about climate change, tighter regulations, and the rise of electric cars and trucks force a reckoning for an industry that has dominated the global economy over much of the last century. General Motors further raised the stakes for the industry last week when it said it aimed to do away with internal combustion engines and sell only electric cars by 2035.

The oil industry is slowly transitioning to a future dominated by cleaner energy. BP, Royal Dutch […]