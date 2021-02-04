Lloyd Austin removes hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to purge last-minute Trump picks

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to resign in a move aimed at removing Trump loyalists who were added to the boards in the final weeks of his presidency.
Austin removed all members serving on 31 of the Pentagon’s advisory boards and suspended the operations of all 42 boards amid a Pentagon review, according to a Defense Department memo first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Austin’s purge of the Pentagon’s 42 advisory boards, which advise the secretary on various areas of their expertise, came after former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller removed dozens of board members and replaced them with Trump loyalists like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the Vatican, and former acting Pentagon official Anthony Tata, a onetime Fox News pundit […]
A second step in the right direction. The Pentagon needs cleaning up.