Lloyd Austin removes hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to purge last-minute Trump picks

Stephan: Here is more good news from the Biden administration. His Secretary of Defense is flushing out all the little incompetent Trump orcs and replacing them with competent people. Lovely story.

President Biden’s Secretary of Defense, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin testifies at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Previously Gen. Austin was the commanding officer of the U.S. Central Command in the Obama administration. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to resign in a move aimed at removing Trump loyalists who were added to the boards in the final weeks of his presidency.

Austin removed all members serving on 31 of the Pentagon’s advisory boards and suspended the operations of all 42 boards amid a Pentagon review, according to a Defense Department memo first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Austin’s purge of the Pentagon’s 42 advisory boards, which advise the secretary on various areas of their expertise, came after former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller removed dozens of board members and replaced them with Trump loyalists like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the Vatican, and former acting Pentagon official Anthony Tata, a onetime Fox News pundit […]