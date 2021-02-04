Joining Powerful Finance Committee, Warren Vows to Introduce Wealth Tax as ‘First Order of Business’

After announcing that she landed a spot on the powerful Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday said she plans to immediately introduce legislation to impose a wealth tax on individual fortunes above $50 million with the goal of reining in soaring inequality and funding “needed investments for working families.”
“My first order of business on the Senate Finance Committee—the committee that leads tax and revenue policy in the Senate—will be to introduce legislation for a wealth tax on fortunes above $50 million.”
—Sen. Elizabeth Warren
“I’m very pleased to join the Finance Committee, where I’ll continue to fight on behalf of working families and press giant corporations, the wealthy, and the well-connected to finally pay their fair share in taxes,” Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “I look forward to being a progressive voice at the table […]
Sounds like a first step in the right direction.
Do qualifications for Senate Financial Committe include/but not limit to independent thinking at a systems thinking level?
No they do not, which is why Warren’s appointment is so important and such good news, she does.
I love Warren she has been speaking truth to power for a long time and knows of what she speaks. It will be a hard slog against the moneyed classes hoping one bit will be a tax on stock trades to rein in the some of the casino-like profiteering.