Joining Powerful Finance Committee, Warren Vows to Introduce Wealth Tax as ‘First Order of Business’

Stephan: Here is some more excellent news coming from the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress. Finally, the obscene tax cuts passed by the Republicans that so favored the ultra-rich are going to be corrected. Bravo, Elizabeth Warren.

My first order of business on the @SenateFinance Committee – the committee that leads tax and revenue policy in the Senate – will be to introduce legislation for a #WealthTax on fortunes above $50 million. It is time to make the ultra-rich pay their fair share. pic.twitter.com/IccP6do57y — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 2, 2021

After announcing that she landed a spot on the powerful Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday said she plans to immediately introduce legislation to impose a wealth tax on individual fortunes above $50 million with the goal of reining in soaring inequality and funding “needed investments for working families.”

“My first order of business on the Senate Finance Committee—the committee that leads tax and revenue policy in the Senate—will be to introduce legislation for a wealth tax on fortunes above $50 million.”

“I’m very pleased to join the Finance Committee, where I’ll continue to fight on behalf of working families and press giant corporations, the wealthy, and the well-connected to finally pay their fair share in taxes,” Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement. “I look forward to being a progressive voice at the table […]