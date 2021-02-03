Why Phoenix may be uninhabitable by the end of this century

Stephan: If you read me regularly you know I have been telling you since the 1990s that there would be three internal migrations in the United States: Away from the coasts because of sea rise, out of the Southwest because of lack of water, and rising temperatures, and out of the central states because of catastrophic weather events like tornadoes, and that not even a fraction of what needed to be done was being planned for. Well, here is a story about the Southwest that confirms my predictions. Greater Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque are all doomed by the end of the century, and we still aren't doing anything substantive to prepare for this.

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/ Getty

“There will come a day when the temperature won’t fall below 100 degrees in Phoenix during the nighttime,” Dr. Andrew Ross, a professor of social and cultural analysis at New York University who wrote “Bird on Fire: Lessons from the World’s Least Sustainable City,” told Salon. “That will be a threshold of some kind.”

The American Southwest has long been a refuge for those seeking the health benefits of warm, dry air and sunny days. But too much of a good thing is not a good thing — for human health or for the natural ecosystem. Now, the Southwest is facing a reckoning: decades of human development, coupled with rising global temperatures as a result of carbon emissions, means that many major cities in the Southwest may become uninhabitable for humans this century.

The reason has to do with something called the Heat Island Effect, a concept that describes the effect in which the densely-populated, central parts of a city with lots of concrete and asphalt will have higher temperatures compared to […]