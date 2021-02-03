Why Are Republican Presidents So Bad for the Economy?

Stephan: A few weeks ago I posted a paper, The Failure of Conservative Politics to Foster Wellbeing, I had written for a peer reviewed journal showing factually that Republican state governance, based on social outcome data, is universally inferior to Democratic governance. Here is the same comparison at the presidential level. The facts are clear: Republican governance at both the state and federal level is inferior. Anyone who votes Republican is voting against their own wellbeing.

Presidents and their economic performance. Graphics by Yaryna Serkez

A president has only limited control over the economy. And yet there has been a stark pattern in the United States for nearly a century. The economy has grown significantly faster under Democratic presidents than Republican ones.

It’s true about almost any major indicator: gross domestic product, employment, incomes, productivity, even stock prices. It’s true if you examine only the precise period when a president is in office, or instead assume that a president’s policies affect the economy only after a lag and don’t start his economic clock until months after he takes office. The gap “holds almost regardless of how you define success,” two economics professors at Princeton, Alan Blinder and Mark Watson, write. They describe it as “startlingly large.”

Annual G.D.P. growth rate

Starting president’s economic clock…Start of the termSix months laterYear later0%2468RooseveltKennedyJohnsonClintonReaganCarterFordNixonEisenhowerObamaG.H.W. BushTrumanG.W. BushTrumpNote: Real G.D.P. adjusted for inflation and seasonal fluctuations.·Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Since 1933, the economy has grown at an annual average rate of 4.6 percent under Democratic presidents and 2.4 percent under Republicans, according […]