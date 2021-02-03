Judge throws out Trump rule limiting what science EPA can use

Stephan: More good news from the Biden administration. They went to court so that the EPA could get back to operating on science and not the Trumpian crap of the last four years. This is an essential change.

Trumpian orc and former -EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler at the White House in May 2019. Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

A federal judge on Monday vacated the Trump administration rule limiting which scientific studies the Environmental Protection Agency can use in crafting public health protections, overturning one of the last major actions taken by the agencybefore President Biden took office.

The ruling by Judge Brian Morris, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, Great Falls, marked a victory for environmental groups and public health advocates. Just two weeks before Biden’s inauguration, EPA finalized a rule requiring researchers to disclose the raw data involved in their public health studies before the agency could rely upon their conclusions.

The rule, which was made effective immediately, would assign less weight to studies built on medical histories and other confidential data from human subjects where the underlying information was not revealed. That sort of research — including dose-response studies, which evaluate how much a person’s exposure to a substance increases the risk of harm — have been used […]